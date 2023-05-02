Ruben-Loftus-Cheek is reportedly a summer target for AC Milan with the Englishman out of contract at Stamford Bridge next summer.

This is according to 90Min, who say that AC have asked former blue Fikayo Tomori about his ex-teammate as they look for some extra information on the player.

Loftus-Cheek, 27, could be one of many Chelsea players that exit the club this summer as they prepare for a season without European football next year, while also needing to trim down their bloated squad which has hampered them this campaign.

Lotus-Cheek has not featured for the Blues since April 1st, seeing a dramatic drop in his game time after playing in the first 14 league games of the season and then a run of five games between the end of February and the aforementioned date.

On £120,000 p/week at Chelsea, Loftus-Cheek could become one of the Italian side’s highest earners if he were to make the move and with just a year left on his deal, the Serie A giants may not have to fork out too steep a fee for his signature.

28 appearances this season for the Blues in all competitions shows that Loftus-Cheek hasn’t been a complete outcast in 2022/23, but taking a look at how the likes of Tomori and Tammy Abraham have found new homes in Italy, perhaps the England international should make the move to AC where he could have the opportunity to start week in, week out.