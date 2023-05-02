Arsenal and Chelsea are both interested in Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic ahead of the summer in their respective searches for a striker.

This is according to Calciomercato, who say that Juventus are valuing Vlahovic at around €80million as the two Premier League sides register their interest in the Serbian.

Vlahovic has scored 20 goals in 57 matches for the Old Lady since joining in January 2022, with 11 of those 20 coming this season.

Arsenal will no doubt be on the hunt for a big-name number nine with Champions League football on its way back to the Emirates next season after a six-year absence as Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah prepare for further competition in the squad.

In terms of Chelsea, despite Christopher Nkunku preparing to join them this summer, the Blues are still in dire need of a number nine with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang likely to depart this summer and Armando Broja and David Datro Fofana not yet at the elite level Chelsea need from a striker.

With Victor Osimhen likely to cost a lot of money this summer from Napoli, Vlahovic could be a slightly cheaper option for Chelsea, the €80million for the 23-year-old a lot less than the £150million the Naples outfit are demanding for the Nigerian frontman.

With how bad Chelsea’s attack has been this season and the fact that they will likely have no European football next season, they will have to fight like crazy to persuade Vlahovic to join them over Arsenal, who will have plenty going for them this summer in terms of pulling power.