Arsenal enquire about signing £60m Crystal Palace defender

Arsenal FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Arsenal are being strongly linked with a transfer interest in £60million-rated Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi by Fabrizio Romano.

Guehi has shone in his time at Selhurst Park and is now widely expected to be on the move to a bigger club this summer, with the Gunners leading the race for his signature at the moment.

It has previously been claimed that Palace would ask for as much as £60m for Guehi, who has become a full England international in his time with the Eagles.

Arsenal need more depth in defence and Guehi seems ideal to give Mikel Arteta more options alongside William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

More Stories / Latest News
Jude Bellingham race is hotting up and Man United could have a ‘secret weapon’ to swing things in their favour
Exclusive: Arsenal, Liverpool & Man City in race for transfer of Spanish midfield gem
AC Milan eyeing Chelsea star with one year left on his deal

Tottenham have also been linked with Guehi, but it may be that he’ll favour a move to a club playing in the Champions League.

More Stories Marc Guehi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.