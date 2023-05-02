Arsenal are being strongly linked with a transfer interest in £60million-rated Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi by Fabrizio Romano.

Guehi has shone in his time at Selhurst Park and is now widely expected to be on the move to a bigger club this summer, with the Gunners leading the race for his signature at the moment.

It has previously been claimed that Palace would ask for as much as £60m for Guehi, who has become a full England international in his time with the Eagles.

Arsenal need more depth in defence and Guehi seems ideal to give Mikel Arteta more options alongside William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Tottenham have also been linked with Guehi, but it may be that he’ll favour a move to a club playing in the Champions League.