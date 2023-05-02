“It’s not over” – Ian Wright sends title race message to Arsenal players

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has sent a clear message to his former club as we head towards the final few games of the Premier League season.

The Gunners lost to Manchester City last week in what looks like a major blow to their title hopes, but it seems Wright is still not giving up hope of things changing in the final few fixtures.

Arsenal have nothing but the league to focus on, whereas Pep Guardiola’s City side are still in the FA Cup and the Champions League, so might find it harder to juggle the pressure of so many games.

If there is to be a slip-up from City, Arsenal certainly need to make sure they’re on hand to punish them, and Wright seems to be trying his best to send that message to his old club.

The former Arsenal striker always tends to be an optimist, and he insists this isn’t over just yet.

“We can’t let it fizzle out now because that would be a waste of a season. They’ve worked too hard,” Wright told The Athletic.

“It’s a massive ask because City are in exactly the position they want to be in, but it’s not over. We’ve got to keep going, hang on to any little bit of hope and make sure heads don’t drop.”