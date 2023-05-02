Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly planning to hold talks with West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice once the season comes to an end.

The Spanish tactician seems keen to make a personal plea to convince the £100million-rated Rice to join his Gunners side this summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

The England international has been superb for West Ham in recent times and it seems inevitable that he’ll soon make the step up to a bigger club.

Arsenal could do with a midfielder of Rice’s calibre, and they’ll be able to offer him Champions League football next season, while the Mirror also state that Arteta’s playing career as a midfielder could be key in his efforts to convince the player to join.

Rice would surely also have interest from elsewhere, but Arsenal’s strong form this season could mean they’re in a better position than they would have been a year or two ago.

It would be intriguing to see the 24-year-old at the Emirates Stadium, and AFC fans will just have to hope Arteta’s talks with the player go to plan.