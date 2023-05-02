Arsenal ready to let midfielder seal transfer away but could insist on buy-back clause

Arsenal are reportedly ready to let Charlie Patino leave the club in this summer’s transfer window as he seeks a new challenge.

The young midfielder has been on loan at Blackpool this season and seemingly wants to leave Arsenal permanently now instead of going out on loan again, according to the Evening Standard.

The report adds that the Gunners could bow to Patino’s demands, but will likely try to include a buy-back clause in any deal to let the 19-year-old go.

Patino looks a big prospect for the future and it makes sense that Arsenal might push to be able to bring him back one day, even if he’s unlikely to break into Mikel Arteta’s first-team right now.

There is expected to be plenty of interest in the England youth international, though it’s not yet clear who the specific clubs eyeing him up are.

Arsenal fans will no doubt hope something can be agreed that doesn’t leave the club letting a talented prospect join a rival for too cheap, without securing their position with him in the future.