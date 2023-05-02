“They’re very confident” – Ian Wright makes Arsenal transfer claim after meeting with Edu

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has made a big transfer claim following a recent meeting with club chief Edu and manager Mikel Arteta.

It seems the Gunners could have a big summer ahead of them, with Arteta’s side now set to be able to offer Champions League football and an ambitious project to some big-name players.

It remains to be seen precisely who Arsenal will try to bring in, but Wright seems to believe that Edu is now taking a lot of calls from representatives of players who are eager to make the move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Daily Mirror have strongly linked West Ham midfielder Declan Rice as one big name on Arsenal’s radar, and if they could pull off a signing of that calibre it could be huge for their prospects next season.

We’ll have to see if that particular move comes off, but even if it doesn’t, there will surely be other exciting alternatives, judging from Wright’s comments to Alan Shearer in an interview with The Athletic.

“I went to the training ground the other day and I was with Edu and Mikel, and what’s happening now at the club is we’re not having to go out and cajole other people to come and join Arsenal,” Wright said.

“They can see what we’re doing. Edu is saying his phone is ringing off the hook and they’re very confident about the calibre of player they’re going to sign. If you’re going to challenge this City team, you’re going to have to come correct.”