Barcelona could make a decision that would change the Spanish football landscape forever

It’s not even an argument that Barcelona, along with Real Madrid, are just about the biggest draw in the Spanish top-flight.

When these La Liga behemoths come to town, everyone wants to come and watch, be that to see some really spectacular players in their pomp or, if luck is on their side, seeing their own team dismantle one of the ‘big boys.’

For the Catalans, however, over the last few seasons things have got more and more fraught both in a financial and institutional point of view.

President, Joan Laporta, appears to have worked miracles to have the club continuing on an upward curve, though the recent issues resulting in the Negreira Case could see Laporta consider something so major, that it would actually change the landscape of the Spanish league forever.

According to OnzeTV3, the president has asked for the regulations to be studied to see if there is any loophole that would allow the club to participate in a foreign league, as a guest team, in exchange for an income in the multi-millions.

The outlet suggest that somewhere in Arabia might be considered the best place to focus, given the passion for the game there and the apparent money that might be on offer.

It’s a quite incredible scenario that may well come to pass if either La Liga or UEFA decide to sanction the Blaugranes.