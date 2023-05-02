Bayern Munich open to selling 31-year-old attacker

Bayern Munich are reportedly ‘ready to listen to offers’ for wide-attacker Sadio Mane.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min, who claim the Bavarians are open to parting ways with the Senegal international after just 12 months.

Although joining the Bundesliga giants last summer in a deal worth £35m (Sky Sports), Mane, 31, has struggled to live up to the high standards expected of him.

Underwhelming on the pitch after scoring just seven goals in 22 league games, in all competitions, the 31-year-old was also recently involved in an off-field spat with teammate Leroy Sane.

And understood to be the player sacrificed by the Bavarians, Mane could find himself on the move again, just one year after leaving Liverpool in favour of a switch to the Allianz Arena.

In an effort to rebuild their attacking line, the 32-time Bundesliga champions are also believed to have identified Chelsea forward Kai Havertz as the long-term replacement for 33-year-old Thomas Muller.