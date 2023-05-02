Bayern Munich want Chelsea attacker in summer and envision change of position

Bayern Munich are considering making a summer move for Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min, who claim the Bundesliga giants have Chelsea’s number 29 on their shortlist ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

Despite joining the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen for a whopping £76m less than three years ago (Sky Sports), Havertz, 23, has struggled to replicate the same form that earned him such a big move.

Consequently, with some doubts over his long-term future at Stamford Bridge, there appears to be some hope among Bayern chiefs that they can lure the Germany international to the Allianz Arena in time for next season.

Interestingly, although Havertz has mostly been deployed as a central striker at Chelsea, these latest reports claim the Bavarians would rather the 23-year-old be Thomas Muller’s replacement – a player who can ‘float’ and operate in the spaces just behind the team’s striker.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, Havertz, who has two years left on his deal, has scored just 32 goals in 133 appearances in all competitions.