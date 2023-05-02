Bayern Munich want Chelsea attacker in summer and envision change of position

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Bayern Munich are considering making a summer move for Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min, who claim the Bundesliga giants have Chelsea’s number 29 on their shortlist ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

Despite joining the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen for a whopping £76m less than three years ago (Sky Sports), Havertz, 23, has struggled to replicate the same form that earned him such a big move.

Consequently, with some doubts over his long-term future at Stamford Bridge, there appears to be some hope among Bayern chiefs that they can lure the Germany international to the Allianz Arena in time for next season.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Agent reveals just 18 per cent of UK agents passed new FIFA test
Video: Erik ten Hag delivers emotional and motivational speech in front of Alejandro Garnacho’s family
Newcastle United beat Everton and West Ham to £50m-plus deal

Interestingly, although Havertz has mostly been deployed as a central striker at Chelsea, these latest reports claim the Bavarians would rather the 23-year-old be Thomas Muller’s replacement – a player who can ‘float’ and operate in the spaces just behind the team’s striker.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, Havertz, who has two years left on his deal, has scored just 32 goals in 133 appearances in all competitions.

More Stories Kai Havertz

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. It’s about time we sold him and recover most of the money, 3 years is a long time, if he hasn’t made it It’s time to sell.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.