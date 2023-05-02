“A tough one” – Frank Lampard delivers worrying Chelsea injury update

Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard has suggested that injured defender Kalidou Koulibaly may be unable to feature for the team again this season.

The Senegal international joined Chelsea from Napoli last summer and has had something of a mixed first season at Stamford Bridge, and it remains to be seen if he’ll have the chance to get out on the pitch again before the end of the campaign.

Lampard says it’s looking tough for Koulibaly, saying the 31-year-old is currently training away from the rest of his teammates as he attempts to come back from a hamstring injury.

It’s fair to say the Blues boss doesn’t sound too optimistic about Koulibaly and his chances of playing again before the end of the season.

“Koulibaly is out for a while still,” Lampard said, as quoted by the Metro.

“I think it will be a tight call for the end of the season. He’s working away [from the group].

“I’ve been impressed with him as a professional, he’s doing his job very well, but unfortunately the injury was a tough one.”

Chelsea are enduring a miserable season and could really do with having everyone fit for the final few games as they push to, at the very least, finish in the top half of the table.