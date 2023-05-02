Chelsea interested in star whose contract expires in 2024, key meeting over future took place yesterday

Chelsea are reportedly one of the clubs showing an interest in signing Bayern Munich full-back Benjamin Pavard ahead of this summer.

The Blues could do with more depth in defence, as well as more experience in this youthful and out-of-form side after a hugely challenging season at Stamford Bridge.

Pavard, whose contract is due to expire in 2024, could fit the bill perfectly, and CaughtOffside columnist Christian Falk has tweeted an update on the France international’s future as he held a meeting with Bayern chief Hasan Salihamidzic yesterday.

Chelsea and Barcelona are named as potential suitors for Pavard in Falk’s tweet below…

Benjamin Pavard had yesterday a Talk with Hasan Salihamidzic, Head of Sport @FCBayern. Bayern would like to extend his contract (running our 2024). @FCBarcelona_es and @ChelseaFC are also interested. The decision about his Future is still open — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 2, 2023

Pavard has had a fine career at Bayern and it would be interesting to see him in the Premier League at this stage of his career.

If Pavard cannot agree a new deal with his current club, it could mean there’s an opportunity for Chelsea and others to snap him up on the cheap this summer.

Alternatively, Bayern may find themselves keeping hold of the 27-year-old for one more season but then losing him on a free in the summer of 2024.