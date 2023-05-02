Palace set to make summer move for England top-scorer

Crystal Palace FC Middlesbrough FC
Posted by

Crystal Palace are reportedly set to try a summer transfer window move for Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom.

The former Arsenal forward has scored a total of 28 goals in 36 Championship games so far this season, and it’s easy to imagine him being a hit in the Premier League.

If Boro miss out on promotion, Palace could definitely do well to snap him up, though it remains to be seen how hard his current club will push to keep hold of him.

More Stories / Latest News
Good news for Man City fans as fan favourite has doubts about leaving this summer
“It’s nice” – Rumoured Arsenal transfer target responds to recent speculation
Spurs have reached out to Bundesliga winner over managerial vacancy

Still, Team Talk claim that Palace are reasonably confident that they’d be able to strike a deal for Akpom.

The 27-year-old has mainly played at Championship level whilst also having spells in Greece and Belgium down the years.

More Stories Chuba Akpom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.