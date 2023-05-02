Palace set to make summer move for England top-scorer

Crystal Palace are reportedly set to try a summer transfer window move for Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom.

The former Arsenal forward has scored a total of 28 goals in 36 Championship games so far this season, and it’s easy to imagine him being a hit in the Premier League.

If Boro miss out on promotion, Palace could definitely do well to snap him up, though it remains to be seen how hard his current club will push to keep hold of him.

Still, Team Talk claim that Palace are reasonably confident that they’d be able to strike a deal for Akpom.

The 27-year-old has mainly played at Championship level whilst also having spells in Greece and Belgium down the years.