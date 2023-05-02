“Consistency” – Frank Lampard believes manager changes at Chelsea cost him trophies

Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard believes the constant change of manager at the London club during his time there cost him trophies.

Under the stewardship of former owner Roman Abramovich, Chelsea were known to be ruthless when it came to the expectations of their managers and that seems to have continued under Todd Boehly – who has already had four different people in the dugout this campaign.

During Lampards playing time at the Blues, he had a total of nine different coaches between 2001 and 2014 – with the longest stint being the first of Jose Mourinho.

Under the nine managers, Lampard won 13 trophies in total at Chelsea, but the Blues legend believes he could have won more had the London club changed coach less.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s match with Arsenal on Tuesday night, Lampard stated that he could have won five or six Premier League titles had there been more consistency at the West London club during his playing career.

The Blues boss said via Fabrizio Romano: “I was always part of the Chelsea team that changed managers regularly. I won three league titles, but I should have won five or six.

“This club needs consistency, that’s my feeling”.