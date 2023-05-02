Cristiano Ronaldo has enough of Saudi Arabia and wants to return to old club

Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines at the end of last year with how his move to Al Nassr developed and it is being reported that the Portuguese superstar already wants to leave the Saudi Arabian club.

The 38-year-old signed a two-year deal with Al Nassr and his time in the country so far has not gone according to plan. Ronaldo’s side are currently second in the league whilst they have also been eliminated from the cup competitions since the Portugal international’s arrival in the Middle East.

On a personal level, things have gone ok for the forward scoring 12 goals in 12 league matches but according to El Nacional, Ronaldo wants to leave Al Nassr already.

The Real Madrid legend is said to want to return to the Spanish giants as he is nostalgic for his life in Madrid. However, the report says Florentino Perez could offer him an ambassador role, therefore, could Ronaldo be ready to retire?

? Cristiano Ronaldo would already like to leave Saudi Arabia! ??? The player is said to be nostalgic for his life in Madrid and could return to Real, where Florentino Perez could offer him an ambassador role. (Source: El Nacional) pic.twitter.com/MKF4iGGvjy — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 2, 2023

MORE: Sadio Mane’s next club revealed amid Chelsea links

The reasons stated for Ronaldo wanting to leave Saudi Arabia is said to be the vast difference in culture from what he is used to and the language barrier.

It is hard to see Ronaldo retiring from the sport at 38, but if he really wants to go back to Madrid, that ambassador job is waiting – or maybe even a coaching role with one of the club’s youth teams.