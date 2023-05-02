Dressing room tensions rise with Lionel Messi set to be fined by PSG for missing training

Lionel Messi could be a step nearer a return to La Liga giants Barcelona after it was reported he has upset a number of his team-mates due to missing training.

The Argentinian hasn’t yet committed himself to the Ligue Un giants beyond the end of the current campaign when his two year contract expires.

It isn’t clear whether his intention is to stay in the French capital, head back to the Camp Nou or try another league entirely before hanging up his boots for good, though Barca haven’t been backwards in coming forwards to court their former star.

FourFourTwo note coach Xavi’s recent words on whether he’d like his former team-mate in his side from the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

At the moment he remains a PSG player, though a trip to Saudi Arabia hasn’t gone down well with his team-mates, manager or club.

Messi took to Instagram to let everyone know where he was, apparently there as part of the ambassadorial role he has agreed to.

According to ESPN sources, the player may well be fined by the club for missing training on Monday, which was an unauthorised absence.

L’Equipe were first to announce the potential issue, which came because, though Messi had asked if he could travel to Saudi as part of a sponsorship deal, his manager Christophe Galtier and sporting director Luis Campos only said yes if PSG won or drew – not in the event of a loss and PSG went down 3-1 against Lorient.