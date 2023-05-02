Former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has predicted that the club will be Premier League title contenders next season.

Matic joined the club in the summer of 2017 for a fee of around £40 million from fellow Premier League side Chelsea.

He featured 189 times for the Red Devils in all competitions, last summer he would leave Old Trafford and sign for Serie A side AS Roma on a one-year deal.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Matic admitted he had been impressed by the job Erik ten Hag has done so far with Man United and expects them to be challenging for the league title in the 2023/24 campaign.

He stated, “I like the way he [Ten Hag] wants to play, I like the way United are playing. They have had some ups and downs and that is normal with a new manager. But I’m happy with how they have progressed and I think next season they will fight for the title for sure.”

At the moment, Ten Hag has his side close to securing a top-four place, they’re seven points clear of Liverpool in fifth place with a game in hand.

However, they’re still a way off title-fighting Manchester City and Arsenal. The Red Devils are 12 points behind the Gunners and 13 away from City.

This summer could be an important one for the club, you suspect they’ll look to add to their squad in the next transfer window. A fresh injection of new blood and quality could be the difference that turns them into title contenders next season.