Ex-Red Devil urges Man United to sign 23-year-old AC Milan star

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha would like to see his old club sign AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao.

Leao, 23, has enjoyed an excellent season – scoring 13 goals and providing 13 assists in 42 appearances, in all competitions.

Widely expected to become the next breakout star from Serie A, interest in the 23-year-old over the last few transfer windows have been high with Chelsea among those keen on bringing him to the Premier League.

However, with the Blues now facing problems, including a need to trim their squad, a possible move to Stamford Bridge for the Portugal international seems to have faded, and that could open the door for other clubs to try their luck in this summer’s transfer window.

And one person who would love to see Erik Ten Hag’s United bring the Rossoneri’s number 17 to Old Trafford is Saha.

“I’d like to see Man Utd sign AC Milan star Rafael Leao, I like him a lot,” Louis Saha told DAZN Bet, as quoted by MEN.

“There are many players out there. But really I have only one name in mind who makes sense, and I believe no matter what the price Man Utd should sign Kane, there is no mistake out there.

“It doesn’t mean Man Utd can’t go looking for younger players too, who can learn from experienced players. But for any young player, who has potential and wants to win trophies, should have a big look at Man Utd.

“They can spend a year not in the first-team, but because the club is so big no one is guaranteed a starting spot. They can see the club is getting back to what it was.”

When it comes to bringing in a new attacker, United’s need is clear for all to see, and although Harry Kane remains the club’s top priority, as Saha rightfully pointed out – with Spurs’ record goalscorer approaching his 30th birthday, looking for talent in the next generation may not be such a bad approach.

Another player strongly linked with a switch to the Red Devils is Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani, who according to Sky Sports Germany, is being ‘pushed’ by Ten Hag to join the 20-time league winners.

