Exclusive: Agent reveals just 18 per cent of UK agents passed new FIFA test

FIFA recently announced changes to their regulations involving professional agents.

The well-known governing body opted to bring in a stricter licensing test which took place at London’s ExCel Centre last week.

However, despite hundreds of agents turning up to take the test, which, if they passed, will allow them to continue their practices within the sporting industry, saw a sharp decline in successful marks.

According to widespread reports, including this one from the Mirror, around half of all agents involved in the re-licensing test passed.

However, according to super-agent and CaughtOffside columnist Jon Smith, the percentage of successful British agents was actually far less.

“The world of agents has changed dramatically over the last week,” Smith said in an exclusive interview.

“I am not sure how many people know this but the pass rate among British agents was just 18 per cent and that’s really significant because if only 18 per cent of agents in this country can deal after October that means this summer window is going be a bit of a bombfire where everyone tries to grab as much money while they can.”

Going on to shed some light on how some agencies have been fighting back against FIFA’s plans to change the agency industry, which include capping commission fees to just three per cent, Smith said: “A huge agency – one of the world’s biggest- has spent £6m in legal costs challenging FIFA’s proposed changes to commission fees.

“They want to cap agencies at three per cent and the head of this agency believes that if FIFA ends up being successful, those changes will cause them to lose 50 – 60 per cent of their annual income; that’s a massive number, so you can imagine how damaging it would be to small agencies.

“The whole agency industry is close to being turned on its head, and it does make you wonder if this is FIFA’s way of getting rid of agents – or at least the vast majority of them. It certainly seems like we’re on a pathway to becoming a lot more like America where only a handful of big guys are able to operate.”