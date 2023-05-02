Frank McAvennie wants goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski replaced during summer transfer window.

The Polish veteran is regarded as David Moyes’ main goalkeeper for the Hammers, who have been fighting relegation all season in the Premier League. In the Conference League, where they have advanced to the semifinals, Alphonse Areola has been given the nod.

“I think they need to get a new goalkeeper too because Fabianski is not on the top of his game at the moment is he? ” he told West Ham Zone.

“Areola isn’t a number one. He’s not good enough. I think the number one should be in now. Fabianski has dropped a couple of clangers, they should put Areola in and make him fight to get back in. David can’t see it.

“Football was easy when I played. If you didn’t play well you got dropped and whoever came in, if they played well they keep the position. You had to fight to get your place back.

“All this rotating now, it’s a nonsense. You get dropped.

“If Areola comes in then fine, he’s been pretty solid apart from the doing they got a couple of weeks ago [vs Brighton].”