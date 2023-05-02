Exclusive: Arsenal, Liverpool & Man City in race for transfer of Spanish midfield gem

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are among the clubs eyeing up the potential transfer of Celta Vigo wonderkid Gabri Veiga this summer.

The talented young midfielder has been a joy to watch in La Liga this season, and Ben Jacobs has provided exclusive insight into what could be in store for him in this summer’s transfer market.

Veiga has an impressive record of nine goals and four assists from midfield this term – not bad for a 20-year-old who is in his first season as a regular starter for his club.

According to Jacobs, Arsenal have a long-standing interest in Veiga, while Liverpool and Manchester City will also be clubs to watch in the race for the Spain Under-21 international.

Jacobs also says Real Madrid could be in contention to sign Veiga and keep him in Spain, but it would certainly be exciting to see what this top prospect could do in the Premier League.

“Virtually every top club in Europe has been tracking Gabri Veiga,” Jacobs explained.

“With Veiga contracted until 2026, Celta De Vigo’s position has been simple: pay the €40m release clause or there will be no summer transfer. However, as we saw with Enzo Fernandez’s move to Chelsea from Benfica, a club stance can be tested by a large offer with a different type of payment structure.

“As Fabrizio Romano revealed, Veiga has also switched to so-called ‘super-agent’ Pini Zahavi. This will certainly help Veiga should concrete options, away from his release clause, materialise. Veiga is contracted until 2026, but open to a summer move.

“Arsenal’s interest is long standing. He’s been on their radar for quite some time. Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool and Bayern are four other teams to watch.”

Arsenal would do well to revamp their midfield with some younger players this summer, so Veiga could be ideal for a role alongside Martin Odegaard, while Liverpool also have issues with ageing players in that area of their squad.

City, meanwhile, could be tempting as Pep Guardiola looks the ideal coach to get the best out of his fellow countryman, though there’d surely be more competition for places at the Etihad Stadium.