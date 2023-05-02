Former Leicester City and current OGC Nice goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has tipped David de Gea to sign a new contract with Manchester United.

It was reported by ESPN earlier this month that the Spanish stopper is set to sign sign a new deal with the Red Devils, but no official agreement has been announced as of yet.

De Gea joined Man United all the way back in the summer of 2011 from Atletico Madrid for a fee of around £18.9 million.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the former Premier League winner praised the De Gea for his performances this season and expects the club to offer him a new contract, his current deal expires this summer.

He stated, “I think you’ve got an incredible goalkeeper, not just an incredible goalkeeper, an incredible servant of the club.

“I think looking at his [De Gea] season, he’s been asked to play a completely different way than he’s ever had to play. But from what I’m seeing, like I said before, you’ll notice the things that go wrong, but there’s a lot of things that are going right as well.

“I think he’s playing at a really, really high level with his feet as well. The actual goalkeeping side of it has never been in question because he is outrageous.

“So I think Manchester United are probably looking at it in terms of what would it cost to replace him. It would cost you north of 60 million and you already have a guy who’s a top-class goalkeeper and from the looks of it wants to stay. So I think they’ll reach some kind of agreement at some point.”

De Gea certainly has his weaknesses, especially when it comes to playing it out from the back. However, Ten Hag recently praised his keeper.

When speaking ahead of their Europa League clash against Sevilla a couple of weeks ago, the Dutchman described him as a “complete goalkeeper”, as quoted by The Sun.

In our view, it makes sense why Man United would look to offer him a new deal, but they should definitely be keeping an eye on potential replacements for the 32-year-old.

He’s certainly not getting any younger and has shown he has a howling mistake in his locker. Ten Hag is still less than a full season into his time at Old Trafford, he will need to think about his future long-term number one very soon.