Image: Liverpool 2023/24 home kit leaked and it might not please some fans

As the 2022/23 season moves towards a conclusion, it is that time of year when football shirts for the following season begin to surface and this time it is Liverpool’s home jersey. 

The Reds have donned a classy-looking all-red home shirt throughout this campaign but Nike have moved them into the realms of tackiness with next season’s shirt.

Leaked images have shown Liverpool’s 2023/24 home shirt to be a lighter shade of red with a big white collar, which is also present on the sleeves.

A lot of Liverpool might not be happy with the blandness of the kit, which can be seen below.

