Image: Liverpool 2023/24 home kit leaked and it might not please some fans

As the 2022/23 season moves towards a conclusion, it is that time of year when football shirts for the following season begin to surface and this time it is Liverpool’s home jersey.
The Reds have donned a classy-looking all-red home shirt throughout this campaign but Nike have moved them into the realms of tackiness with next season’s shirt.
Leaked images have shown Liverpool’s 2023/24 home shirt to be a lighter shade of red with a big white collar, which is also present on the sleeves.
A lot of Liverpool might not be happy with the blandness of the kit, which can be seen below.
Thoughts on this alleged home kit leak for 2023/24, Reds? ? #LFC pic.twitter.com/4SozA1d8Hs
— Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 2, 2023
Oh dear, well I won’t be buying any next season, they’re just so boring…!!!!!!!
Please… any brands out there with abit of imagination.. I think I could do a better job….!!!
YNWA ADR73