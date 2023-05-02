Italian giants enter race for Man United target who is available for free

Roma have entered the race for Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans who will be available at the end of the season as a free agent.

The Belgian star’s contract expires at the end of the campaign and it is very unlikely that the midfielder signs a new deal with the Foxes -especially if they are relegated from the Premier League.

Many teams will be interested in the 25-year-old this summer and Todofichajes are reporting that Roma have now entered the race for the Leicester star.

The Serie A giants have started planning for next season and Tielemans would be a big coup being a free agent – which will allow them to strengthen in other areas.

According to the report, Manchester United and Newcastle have also shown interest in signing Tielemans and if they decide to move, that is not good news for Roma.

The midfielder is said to want a salary of around €7m – which could be an obstacle for the Serie A side – whilst being very little for the likes of Man United and Newcastle.

United are looking to add a midfielder to their ranks this summer with Scott McTominay and Marcel Sabitzer likely to leave Old Trafford and Tielemans would save the Manchester club a bit of money.