Dean Jones doesn’t believe that Newcastle regret signing Anthony Goron from Everton in January after a slow start to his St. James’ Park tenure.

Gordon signed for Newcastle from Everton in January following much speculation around his future on Merseyside, as he was linked with Chelsea and Tottenham during the summer.

It were The Magpies settled on signing the 22-year old however, bringing Gordon in after he had scored three goals for The Toffees up until January, but it is safe to say it’s been a tricky start to his career on Tyneside.

Gordon has failed to register a goal or an assist in his 11 matches under Eddie Howe so far, playing just 380 minutes in the league.

Despite this slow acclimatisation from Gordon, journalist Dean Jones has said to GIVEMESPORT that he doesn’t think Newcastle regret signing the young winger.

“I had reservations about the signing when he joined Newcastle, but I haven’t sensed any real regrets about doing the deal around the club.

“With Eddie Howe, I imagine there’s a plan to get him where he needs to be.

“I think that’s one of the good things the Newcastle board have here. They have a level-headed, calm, nice manager who won’t say anything silly in press conferences or after games. He’s a good guy that will sit down and try to talk calmly to Anthony Gordon.”

With the Toon looking set to achieve Champions League football, Gordon will no doubt have a big part to play for Newcastle next season amidst what is set to be a very busy schedule for the team.