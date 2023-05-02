Jude Bellingham race is hotting up and Man United could have a ‘secret weapon’ to swing things in their favour

Ahead of the summer transfer window, the race for Borussia Dortmund’s England international midfielder, Jude Bellingham, seems to be hotting up.

It appears that Man City, Real Madrid and Liverpool all have a vested interest in where the youngster decides to play next, assuming that he doesn’t decide to stay in the Bundesliga for another year.

He won’t come cheaply for any interested parties as 90Min noted that Dortmund want more than the €144m that Barcelona paid them for Ousmane Dembele, and that could rule some of his suitors out.

There could be another Premier League team in the mix for his signature, however, and they may even have the upper hand over the other clubs.

Man United were reported previously by 90Min of having an interest, albeit any talks with the Red Devils weren’t quite as advanced as those with the aforementioned.

As we get nearer to the end of the season and thoughts can turn more fully towards transfers, perhaps Erik ten Hag will decide on testing the waters as far as Bellingham is concerned.

His ‘secret weapon’ according to the Daily Mail is Matt Hargreaves, who will be at the forefront of the club’s transfer negotiations.

In his previous job, Hargreaves looked after the England midfielder amongst other clients for a world renowned sports manufacturer.

Whether that would be enough to swing things in United’s favour will only be known if and when United enter the race for Bellingham’s signature.