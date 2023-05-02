Jurgen Klopp could miss the rest of the season with lengthy ban after Sunday’s incidents

The performance of referee Paul Tierney at Anfield on Sunday had both Jurgen Klopp and Ryan Mason heated as it looks like the Liverpool boss could be facing a ban following his actions around the match.

The Reds boss was visibly frustrated with the performance of Tierney throughout the clash and it spilled over towards the end.

Following Diogo Jota’s last-minute winner, Klopp celebrated in the fourth official’s face and commented on Tierney’s poor performance after the final whistle.

Klopp stated in a post-match interview with Sky Sports via the BBC: “We have our history with Tierney, I really don’t know what he has against us.

“He has said there [are] no problems but that cannot be true.

“How he looks at me, I don’t understand it. In England nobody has to clarify these situations, it’s really tricky and hard to understand.

“What he said to me when he gave me the yellow card is not OK.”

Following Klopp’s comments and behaviour at Anfield on Sunday, the Liverpool boss now faces a lengthy ban, reports the Times.

The report states that Klopp’s poor disciplinary record is likely to contribute to a lengthy suspension, as he is expected to be charged for his comments regarding Tierney.

It is possible that the German coach misses the rest of the season for the Reds but it is unlikely to be as high as the five-match touchline ban Sir Alex Ferguson received back in 2011 – although the FA is under pressure to take a firm line to show that it is protecting match officials.