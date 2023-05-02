Want-away Manchester United transfer target given €50million asking price

Ajax defender Jurrien Timber wants to seal a big move this summer, with Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg providing an update on the young Dutchman’s future.

Timber was wanted by Manchester United last summer, and Fabrizio Romano recently revealed to CaughtOffside that Erik ten Hag was still an admirer of the 21-year-old.

Man Utd didn’t manage to get a deal done for Timber a year ago and moved for Lisandro Martinez instead, which has proven a successful move, so it remains to be seen if Ten Hag will still make a centre-back a priority.

If the Red Devils do revive their interest in the Netherlands international, though, he’ll be available for just €50million, according to Plettenberg in the tweet below…

News #Timber: Ajax definitely wants to keep him as he’s their key player! In case of his transfer in summer his price valuation is around €50m at this stage! Ajax has no concrete offers for him yet. Timber wants to join a top club! @SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/fu2q9G4KO9 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 2, 2023

One imagines there’ll be other big clubs showing an interest in Timber as well, as he’s a fine young talent who has shown immense potential in his relatively short career so far.

MUFC might not have a starting spot for him at the moment, but there could be an argument for at least bringing him in as a squad player amid some doubts over Harry Maguire’s future as he falls out of favour under Ten Hag.