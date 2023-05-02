Real Madrid are eyeing Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez ahead of the summer as they plan to find a Karim Benzema replacement.

Benzema, despite his continuous goalscoring performances, is 35 years old and won’t be at the top of his game much longer so the club are rightly looking at replacements.

According to Football Insider, Los Blancos are targeting Lautaro Martinez with Inter Milan willing to part ways with the Argentine this summer and he could be available for around £70million.

Martinez is having an impressive season at San Siro, scoring 21 goals in 47 matches in all competitions with Inter 4th in Serie A, in the semi-finals of the Champions League, and having a Coppa Italia final on the horizon.

Ten years Benzema’s junior, Martinez is quick, strong and has a very good eye for goal, and with his contract at Inter not running out until 2026, £70million is not an unreasonable fee for someone of his quality.

Benzema is highly unlikely to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer but if Real can lure Martinez in before next season, they will be more than sorted in the attacking department for many seasons.