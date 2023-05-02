Sam Allardyce has been linked with being a potential candidate for the Leeds United job to replace current boss Javi Gracia.

The Athletic reports that the former Premier League manager is beginning to emerge as the favourite, Gracia could well be sacked after they were battered 4-1 away against AFC Bournemouth last weekend.

Towards the back end of February, Gracia was appointed by Leeds. The Spaniard has taken charge of 11 games so far, winning three times, drawing twice and losing seven.

They’ve already been heavily defeated on three occasions during the Gracia regime by the likes of Bournemouth, Liverpool (6-1), Crystal Palace (5-1) and Arsenal (4-1).

Allardyce has certainly got plenty of experience managing in the top flight, taking charge of the likes of Sunderland, Everton, West Ham United and Bolton, to name a few.

His last job was back in 2020 when he took charge of West Bromwich Albion until the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

In our view, Leeds shouldn’t look to bring in Allardyce. Whilst he’s built his reputation on keeping teams up, at West Brom it didn’t work out so well. He won just four matches from 26 league games with the Baggies and they were relegated that season.

The relegation in his last job could potentially be a sign that the effectiveness of Allardyce’s style of football isn’t a get-out-of-jail-free card anymore.