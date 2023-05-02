Leeds United have reportedly sacked their director of football Victor Orta as they prepare to make a host of changes at the club.

Orta is set to follow manager Javi Gracia in leaving Elland Road, according to the Daily Mail, with late chaos engulfing the Yorkshire outfit as they bid to turn their season around in the final few games.

Orta has been at Leeds since 2017 and has been key to helping the club back into the Premier League, though their top flight status is now under threat and it could be time for a shake-up.

Leeds are currently 17th in the table, only out of the relegation zone on goal difference as things stand, so it may be worth axing the likes of Gracia and Orta.

The Mail add that Orta’s position has been in some doubt for a while now, and it may be that the Whites are finally ready to change things after a lack of improvement since Gracia was appointed manager.