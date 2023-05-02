‘Go and train’ – Ben Foster calls for Leeds to drop one player for the rest of the season

Leeds United have been advised to drop Illan Meslier as their number one goalkeeper for the rest of the season.

The Leeds ‘keeper is not at his best right now, with the Whites struggling in what looks an increasingly worrying relegation battle.

Former Premier League goalie Ben Foster now believes the time has come for Leeds to axe Meslier and give someone else a go for the final few games of the campaign.

“Listen, Illan Meslier is a good goalie. He’s proven that over the last couple of years. But this just goes to show that when a goalkeeper’s confidence is rock bottom – and I mean rock bottom, shot to pieces – it doesn’t matter how good a goalie you are,” he said on YouTube.

“They’ve got Joel Robles sitting on the bench. He’s a decent goalie. But it doesn’t matter how good a goalie he is, he’ll do a better job than what Meslier will do at the minute because his confidence’s shot to pieces.

“He doesn’t need to play anymore football this season. Just go and train, get behind the goalie that’s going to play and then in the summer, try and forget about it.

“Not this season, no,” he replied when asked if he should play again this year.