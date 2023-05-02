Leicester hero admits he might return to King Power Stadium

Former Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has hinted he could return to the club one day after admitting he still has strong feelings for the Foxes.

The Danish shot-stopper left Leicester for Nice last summer, but he spoke on punditry duty with Sky about a possible return to the King Power Stadium in some capacity.

“I don’t think my chapter with Leicester will ever end,” he said. “I still say we, the club will always be a part [of me].

“I came to Leicester as a young man needing a home and needing somewhere to be accepted for who I was and not for what everyone else thought I should be.

“Leicester gave me that, and even after 11 years there’s still something unwritten for me there.”

