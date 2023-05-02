“Shut up and behave” – Liverpool should be given points deduction following Klopp outburst, FA told

Liverpool should be given a points deduction in order to help control the behaviour of manager Jurgen Klopp after another outburst at match officials.

The German tactician has been heavily criticised for some of his antics on the touchline, and particularly after he accused Paul Tierney of lying after the 4-3 win over Tottenham.

Ref Support UK CEO Martin Cassidy now believes clubs need to be given points deductions to keep Klopp and others quiet.

“Unless the FA start addressing this behaviour with a points deduction it will never change,” Cassidy said. “Giving Liverpool a £30,000 fine is nothing. Start giving them points deductions and watch them shut up and behave.

“We believe that will be one of the silver bullets right across football to address right up from grassroots to the Premier League. There have been touchline bans for decades, but it’s not getting better, it’s getting worse.”