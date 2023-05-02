“Shut up and behave” – Liverpool should be given points deduction following Klopp outburst, FA told

Liverpool should be given a points deduction in order to help control the behaviour of manager Jurgen Klopp after another outburst at match officials.
The German tactician has been heavily criticised for some of his antics on the touchline, and particularly after he accused Paul Tierney of lying after the 4-3 win over Tottenham.
Ref Support UK CEO Martin Cassidy now believes clubs need to be given points deductions to keep Klopp and others quiet.
“Unless the FA start addressing this behaviour with a points deduction it will never change,” Cassidy said. “Giving Liverpool a £30,000 fine is nothing. Start giving them points deductions and watch them shut up and behave.
“We believe that will be one of the silver bullets right across football to address right up from grassroots to the Premier League. There have been touchline bans for decades, but it’s not getting better, it’s getting worse.”
Martin Cassidy you are the worst ,so you should fire all incompetent refs right ? Coach are humans whose behavior is caused by incompetent refs. You have a British bias sir call it what it is ,the same ref makes wrong calls always against liverpool, investigate that don’t jump into what the reaction by Klopp,Klopp is not a Robot he has feelings just like you do .
yes he has feelings, especially in his hamstrings lol the guy is very aggressive he sneers and snarls every time he doesn’t like a result, the guy is not a very good sportsperson and he trains his team to cheat at every opportunity.Liverpool are a team of cheating divers managed by an aggressive numpty
Can I ask what team you support.
You are as dumb as a the team you support
Keep them off the field for couple of matches. Why deduct points that they played so hard to get.
Shut up its football and passion runs your behaviour look at pep and arteta there all at it please
Keep them off the field for couple of matches. Why deduct points that they played so hard to get.
I agree with points reductions for both players and managers acting poorly towards officials , however that rule needs to be put in place before a season, and not added in during.
This aging is the Club getting fined,
It’s a different case when a lines person assaults
A player that was soon covered up,
Just saying
Not a sports man then knob head.
Another way to cateer to the super rich clubs that aren’t as successful as Liverpool. Klopp says it as he sees it.