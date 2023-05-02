“It’s nice” – Rumoured Arsenal transfer target responds to recent speculation

Lens striker Lois Openda has spoken about his future and admits it’s nice to be the subject of speculation linking him with big names like Arsenal.

The talented 23-year-old has been in fine form in Ligue 1 this term and it recently led to the Daily Mail reporting on possible interest from the Gunners ahead of the summer.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal will be in the market for a new striker due to the presence of the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard and Eddie Nketiah as options up front, but one imagines they could well be tempted by a promising talent like Openda.

Still, the Belgium international is doing his best not to get too carried away by the transfer rumours, saying he has to try to ignore stories like this and simply focus on working hard for his current club, for whom he’s clearly keen to achieve great things with.

“I know very well there’s a lot of noise, but I’m staying calm. I haven’t worked this hard to be distracted. It’s nice. It’s a sort of recognition, but I mustn’t listen to what’s being said,” he told French newspaper L’Equipe, as quoted and translated by Sport Witness.

“The Ligue 1 player of the month award from March is in a cupboard. I’m under contract until 2027 with Lens. I’m very good here. I hope to write a page in the history of the club, leave a mark.”