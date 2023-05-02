Man United have perfect Harry Kane alternative lined-up ahead of summer window

Erik ten Hag is in the market for a striker this summer and with Harry Kane being Man United’s top target, the Red Devils are said to have the perfect alternative lined up for the Dutch coach should they fail to land the Tottenham star.

Kane’s future is up in the air heading into the upcoming transfer window as Spurs failed to win a trophy again this season and with a contract expiring in 2024, this summer is when the North London club will receive the best offer for the England star.

A transfer fee will likely be around the £100m mark and if United don’t want to pay that, Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez is being lined up as an alternative.

According to Football Insider, Ten Hag wants a frontman who can press and the 25-year-old is seen as the “perfect forward” by the Man United boss for his high-intensity system.

The report states that Inter Milan are willing to sell Martinez this summer as the Italian giants look to raise funds for the summer transfer window

The World Cup winner is also attracting interest from Arsenal and Real Madrid but it is said that the forward is keen to play in the Premier League. It is uncertain who United’s new number nine will be as of now but Martinez is certainly a name on the shortlist.