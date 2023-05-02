Man United star receives big blow as injury setback could effect his Old Trafford summer exit

Man United’s Dean Henderson has received a big setback regarding his wish to leave Old Trafford this summer as the goalkeeper is facing the possibility of surgery on a thigh injury that could keep him out of action until August.

Henderson, who is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, picked up the injury to his right thigh in a game against Leicester and has not played a minute since January.

It emerged over the weekend that the 26-year-old will not play again this season and now faces the scenario where surgery could keep him out of action until August, reports the Daily Mail.

This will likely have a big impact on the goalkeeper’s future as he looks set to leave Man United this summer.

With David de Gea looking set to stay at United next season, that means that Henderson is likely to leave the Manchester club as he wants regular football.

According to Football Insider, Nottingham Forest will propose a deal to sign the Man United star permanently if they survive relegation this season, but a deal is off the cards if they are unable to avoid the drop.

Tottenham are also said to be interested in the goalkeeper but it is uncertain if they would be willing to spend money on an injured player coming off the back of surgery.