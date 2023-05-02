Sky Sports journalist convinced Man United defender has salvaged Old Trafford career

Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth believes Aaron Wan-Bissaka has managed to save his Manchester United career.

After being signed for £45m from Crystal Palace in 2019 (Sky Sports), Wan-Bissaka, 25, although initially one of the club’s most regular starters under former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, quickly found his place under threat following the arrival of Erik Ten Hag last summer.

Ten Hag appeared to favour playing the more attack-minded Diogo Dalot in place of Wan-Bissaka, and that led to strong speculation that the former Palace right-back could move on in the January window.

However, failing to secure a move away from the 20-time league winners and instead being forced to play in place of Dalot, who, after injuring his groin, missed 19 games between October and January (Transfermarkt), Wan-Bissaka has seen a massive turnaround with his status in the team.

Continuing to be one of the side’s most relied-on defenders, the 25-year-old has enjoyed a decent season overall with improvements to his attacking game clear for all to see, and Sheth, who spoke to GiveMeSport, thinks the London-born full-back has done enough to convince the Red Devils to keep hold of him.

“We were looking at a situation where he wasn’t getting a game at all at the beginning of the season, lots of talk about him leaving in January,” Sheth said.

“I just think maybe that the World Cup and that injury to [Diogo] Dalot worked in Wan-Bissaka’s favour, and the fact that he was around United training with Erik ten Hag while everyone else was at the World Cup, I think it’s benefited him.

“He’s got a contract until 2024, but there is a club option for a further year so no immediate pressure with United and Wan-Bissaka. But I just think he has turned his career around there under the stewardship of Erik ten Hag.”

During his first four years at Old Trafford, Wan-Bissaka, who has two years left on his deal, has scored two goals and provided 11 assists in 154 games in all competitions.