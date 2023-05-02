Mauricio Pochettino gives approval during talks for Chelsea to sign world-class star

Mauricio Pochettino is on the verge of becoming the manager of Chelsea and it is being reported that he has given his approval for the Blues to sign a world-class star this summer.

The former Tottenham coach is very close to being appointed as Chelsea boss after the West London club sacked Graham Potter this year and the club’s hierarchy have taken a bit of time to make sure they have the right man in place for next season.

During talks, it is believed that Chelsea asked Pochettino for his thoughts on signing Sadio Mane this summer from Bayern Munich and the Argentine has given his seal of approval, reports Football Insider.

Bayern are open to offers for the 31-year-old and a deal could be sealed for just £30m.

Pochettino is said to be a big fan of Mane and the report states that a transfer could be done swiftly if the Premier League giants decide to move.

Mane’s reputation at the German club has fallen dramatically after his recent bust-up with Leroy Sane and although his season has been hit by injuries, Bayern Munich have expected more from the Liverpool legend.

A move to Chelsea will not go down well with fans of the Reds but it is one option for the Senegal star this summer.