Gleison Bremer is a summer target for both Newcastle and Tottenham with Juventus currently going through some financial issues.

This is according to CalcioMercato, who say that the Premier League duo are the two teams most interested in Bremer as Italians could be forced to sell this summer.

This is due to the news that Juventus have to settle outstanding payments and Bremer could be a victim of this situation.

Signing for Juve from Torino last summer, the Brazilian has made 38 appearances in his debut season with the club, scoring four times from central defence where he has played predominantly in a back three.

CalcioMercato also say that the Old Lady would be willing to part ways with the 26-year old if they receive an offer of between €45-50million, a fee that would be a marginal profit on what they brought him to Turin for.

Newcastle look set to achieve Champions League football for next season and will no doubt be out to strengthen their squad further this summer, while Tottenham have been a mess defensively this season, so Bremer could be a great addition for either of these two sides.

Taking into account Newcastle’s current position in the table and Spurs falling at the wayside this season, The Magpies would surely have the upper hand in a battle with Spurs for Bremer, who waits to see what his future at Juventus will look like come the end of the campaign.