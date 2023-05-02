Eddie Howe says PIF have signed a ‘top player’ for Newcastle

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has heaped praise onto Anthony Gordon despite his slow start to life at the club since joining from Everton in January.

The 22-year-old winger showed glimpses of immense potential at Goodison Park, and was strongly linked with the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham during the summer.

Now at Newcastle, Gordon hasn’t quite settled yet, but Howe clearly thinks he’s got a big talent on his hands.

“We’ve seen glimpses of unbelievable potential,” he said (via the Belfast Telegraph).

“I’ve got no doubts – I’ve said this previously – that he’ll be a top player for us.

“Sometimes these things take a little bit longer for everyone else to see, but I’ve got no doubts.”

