Newcastle United beat Everton and West Ham to £50m-plus deal

Newcastle United’s new front-of-shirt sponsor will be the biggest deal for a club outside of the so-called ‘top six’.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Magpies have beaten the likes of Everton and West Ham to the top spot for the club with the most lucrative sponsorship deal.

The Geordies’ next sponsor, which is rumoured to be a Dubai-based property development company called EMAAR, will see them back £25m-per season in a multi-year deal.

Consequently, the agreement will see Eddie Howe’s side bank well over £50m.

