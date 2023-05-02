Former Leeds United player Lee Bowyer says he would love to manage the club one day and would be “honoured” if he was ever offered the role.

The former Charlton Athletic and Birmingham City boss was reportedly considered for an interim role until the end of the season according to The Guardian.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted earlier today that Leeds are set to appoint Sam Allardyce as the new manager of the club until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Bowyer spoke to TalkSport about what his answer would be if he was asked by the club to manage them.

He stated, “I love the club,

“I had great times there and if I had the call, then of course. I would never turn that job down, never ever. I have a great relationship with the fans and with the club, so that will never change. If I was lucky enough to get that call one day, then yeah, I would jump at it. I’d be honoured to take that club forward.”

We feel it was the correct decision for the Whites to not pursue Bowyer, he may have great admiration for the club but his managerial CV suggests he wouldn’t be good enough to keep Leeds up this season.

With it being so tight down at the bottom of the Premier League, asking Bowyer to dig them out of it would’ve been a very big ask.

Should the 46-year-old take more managerial opportunities and hone his craft in the Championship then perhaps the possibility of him managing Leeds in the future could indeed happen.