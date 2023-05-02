Opinion: Arsenal vs Chelsea is the biggest London derby in years

When Frank Lampard’s Chelsea side step out onto the Emirates Stadium pitch to face Arsenal on Tuesday night, it isn’t an exaggeration to say that it is the most important London derby in years.

Why?

When you consider what’s at stake for both sides, the three points to whomever emerges victorious will be a huge boost.

From Lampard’s point of view he needs a win for the Blues now more than ever. At the time of writing, Chelsea are only two points away from 14th place, and if West Ham were able to win before the Blues, they’d be in danger of dropping as low as 15th if results over the weekend go against them aswell.

More than that, the Chelsea boss has his professional pride at stake given that he still hasn’t managed to get his side a win they so obviously need.

He’s not done himself any favours for future employment in that regard either.

For Mikel Arteta, a win puts the pressure right back on Man City at the other end of the English top-flight.

The Gunners will go back to the top of the table until Pep Guardiola’s side play at home to West Ham on Wednesday, and with the Hammers still not out of the relegation mire, the game may not be the one-way traffic that’s expected.

If Arsenal do get another sniff of the title, whose to say that the momentum won’t stay with them until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.