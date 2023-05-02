Premier League club ready to bid €70m for Barcelona superstar linked with Man United

The summer transfer window can’t come soon enough for some players or clubs it seems, and it looks like one Barcelona superstar will have his future sorted one way or another.

The Catalan outfit are still trying to claw themselves back from the brink of total collapse, with ESPN reporting back in January that their debt was over one billion euros.

Whether the club like it or not, in order to be able to meet their Financial Fair Play obligations, players will have to be sold, and the more money Joan Laporta and his board are able to bank, the better for them in the short term and, subsequently, the longer term.

Once considered as the natural heir to Lionel Messi, it’s fair to say that Ansu Fati hasn’t been close to the player who burst onto the scene a few years ago, since he picked up a knee injury.

More Stories / Latest News Lautaro Martinez could sign for Spanish giants who are looking at replacing ageing striker Respected journalist gives major update on Lionel Messi’s future at PSG (Video) Odegaard and Jesus make it 2 and 3-0 against Chelsea

His form dipped significantly followed by his confidence, and now it seems clear that he is surplus to requirements at the club.

Although respected journalist, Fabrizio Romano, tweeted that Fati’s Dad has confirmed his son will remain at Barcelona next season, that clearly isn’t the information that Sport have received.

Ansu Fati’s father Bori: “Ansu will stay at Barcelona. That’s for sure. He stays, it’s guaranteed”. ??? #FCB Bori Fati just told this to Barcelona press right after meeting with Ansu’s agent Jorge Mendes, via @tjuanmarti. pic.twitter.com/IJIWokv4JF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 2, 2023

They note that Fati’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has tried to calm the board of the club by insisting that a Premier League outfit will bring a €70m offer to the table.

In mid-April, the Manchester Evening News noted reports of Manchester United’s interest, and it remains to be seen if Erik ten Hag decides to progress any deal for the striker.