Rio Ferdinand has given his reaction to Charlie Patino’s desire to leave Arsenal permanently this summer.

The Athletic reported yesterday that the 19-year-old is set to leave the Gunners this summer, he wants an opportunity to play consistent first-team football elsewhere.

Patino joined Championship outfit Blackpool last summer on a season-long loan, he’s scored two goals and provided four assists in the league this season for the Tangerines.

Speaking on the FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand praised Patino’s ability and said he could understand why he wants to leave this summer.

He stated, “I think he’s a serious player,

“I think with the ball, there’s been no doubts whether he’s technically ridiculous.

“Obviously, Arsenal wanted to trigger a clause that they could keep him and [he] signs another extension till 2025. I think it’s testament to the kid. I think young kids, it’s a big point in their career. Sometimes, when a club offers you a deal, it’s not always the best-case scenario to stay and wait and wait, and wait.

“I think, sometimes when you go out on loan, you get that taste of playing men’s football and in front of fans, stadiums and to think you’re going to back and play [Under] 23s football, sometimes, it’s like, ‘I can’t go back to that.’

It’s certainly a bold and brave decision made by the midfielder, many players at such a young age would be so hesitant to choose to leave such a big club like Arsenal.

Perhaps the teenager feels he’s ready to be a regular at another club and secure a big-money move in the near future.

We wouldn’t be surprised if the Gunners attempted to insert a buy-back clause into his contract before letting him leave. It would allow them to potentially acquire him later down the line, should they feel he’d be a future star for them.