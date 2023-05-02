Tottenham Hotspur were reported to be keeping tabs on Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse this past weekend as they took on Newcastle United.

That’s according to the Daily Mail who also claim that Spurs and the Magpies are two clubs intrigued by his potential summer price tag.

With Southampton looking as if they’re on the verge of relegation this season, they could well dispose of a number of players in the coming transfer window.

Ward-Prowse has played 405 times for the Saints in all competitions and has 11 England caps to his name so far.

The 28-year-old has proven himself to be one of the best set piece takers across the whole of Europe currently, a trait that is seen by many to be his best asset.

In 41 appearances, Ward-Prowse has nine goals and three assists in all competitions during the 2022/23 campaign, at the moment he’s Southampton’s second top scorer this season.

With top four slowly slipping away from Spurs, the club may look to bring in a number of new players in the summer.

Adding the Saints midfielder would certainly give the squad extra Premier League experience, as well as a guaranteed set-piece specialist.

He can offer more than just that, the midfielder has an eye to pick out a pass and over the years he’s worked on and improved his defensive game.

However, the step up from Southampton to Tottenham could be quite the challenge. Which would lead to some reservations about how he would fare if he were to join the North London side.