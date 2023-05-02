Respected journalist gives major update on Lionel Messi’s future at PSG

As we head towards the end of the 2022/23 football season, the future of Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi will be up for debate again.

His former club, FC Barcelona, have publicly courted the Argentinian, with Xavi confirming his club’s talks over a return for his former team-mate, per FourFourTwo.

On Tuesday afternoon, news broke via L’Equipe that Messi had made an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia, and during the evening, BBC Sport were one of the outlets to report that he was suspended by the Ligue Un giants, meaning he wouldn’t play, train or be paid for two weeks.

More Stories / Latest News (Video) Odegaard and Jesus make it 2 and 3-0 against Chelsea (Video) Martin Odegaard curls Arsenal in front against Chelsea ‘An exceptional player’ – Man City’s Pep Guardiola wary of West Ham star

Such a sanction will clearly put even further strain on the relationship that Messi has with his paymasters, and bring a potential switch back to the Camp Nou closer if Barca can sort out their financial mess.

One respected L’Equipe journalist, Loic Tanzi, has already tweeted that Messi will not be at PSG next season.

Messi ne sera plus au Paris Saint-Germain la saison prochaine. https://t.co/h4xTtIXQZz — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) May 2, 2023

If the Catalans are unable to assuage La Liga that they can afford Messi, then this also opens up the possibility of either a switch to the Premier League and to David Beckham’s Inter Miami side.

The Sun noted back in February that the MLS side were in pole position to land the World Cup winner, in what would be the biggest coup for the league since Beckham himself moved to LA Galaxy.