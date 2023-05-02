With Javi Gracia expected to follow Victor Orta out of Elland Road, former Blackburn Rovers coach Karl Robinson and Sam Allardyce may work together again at Premier League with Leeds United.

Pope said that Allardyce might run into an old friend in West Yorkshire. At Blackburn Rovers, Allardyce and Karl Robinson both served as coaches. It appears the 42-year-old has been lined up to join Allardyce’s backroom team at Elland Road.

Robinson revealed in an interview how he rejected Leeds United years ago.

“The Leeds one in 2016 was an interesting story,” Robinson told No Tippy Tappy Football podcast recently, having discussed a move to Elland Road with – yes – Sam Allardyce.

“Something didn’t feel right. Leeds weren’t the Leeds they are today, but they were still Leeds.

“I actually saw Sam Allardyce on the Monday and he said to go and meet them again. They turned up and the conversation was a little erratic, unstable. And I thought, ‘this isn’t me’. It didn’t feel right.

“It just wasn’t the right time. I’d just got relegated a few days before with MK Dons. I felt so guilty for that. My personality meant I had a lot of guilt about that relegation.”