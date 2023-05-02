Chelsea travel to the Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal this evening, with six league games remaining let’s have a look at how many points the Blues need to avoid their worst-ever Premier League tally.

The West London-based side are currently 12th in the league on 39 points, which is the same total as AFC Bournemouth.

The 2015/16 and 1995/96 campaigns are the lowest amount of points that Chelsea has accumulated in a single season. On both occasions, they finished with a total of 50 points overall.

That would mean that from the remaining games, Frank Lampard and his side have to pick up 12 points.

Arsenal, Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United are the teams that they’re up against before the 2022/23 campaign ends.

Chelsea need to pick up 12 points otherwise this will become their worst EVER top-flight season… pic.twitter.com/1twgt5gNJ0 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 2, 2023

Chelsea have lost four of their last six league matches and haven’t won at all since beating Leicester City back in March.

With the performances they’ve put in as of late, we wouldn’t be surprised if Chelsea struggled to pick up many points between now and the end of the season. The vast majority of those sides have had strong seasons, or are hitting form.

Forest is certainly their most winnable game, but Steve Cooper’s side will be eager to avoid the drop and secure Premier League survival.